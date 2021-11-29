Britvic’s (BVIC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Britvic (LON:BVIC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.25% from the stock’s current price.

BVIC has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,075 ($14.04) to GBX 1,120 ($14.63) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 935 ($12.22) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Britvic to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 1,060 ($13.85) to GBX 870 ($11.37) in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Britvic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 974.38 ($12.73).

BVIC opened at GBX 895.50 ($11.70) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 903.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 936.46. The company has a market cap of £2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79. Britvic has a 1-year low of GBX 726 ($9.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,018 ($13.30).

In other news, insider Simon Litherland sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 937 ($12.24), for a total transaction of £9,960.31 ($13,013.21). In the last three months, insiders acquired 44 shares of company stock valued at $27,155.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

