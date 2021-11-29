Brokerages Anticipate Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) will report ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amyris’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.11). Amyris reported earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amyris will report full-year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($1.14). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.18). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amyris.

Get Amyris alerts:

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.21 million. Amyris’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

In related news, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 3,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $51,757.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 24,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $362,286.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,630 shares of company stock worth $692,922. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amyris by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,829,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $373,717,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amyris by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,376,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827,670 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Amyris by 370.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,300,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,541 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Amyris by 945.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,750,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,392 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in Amyris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,981,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $6.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.43. Amyris has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $23.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.61.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amyris (AMRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.