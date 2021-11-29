Brokerages Anticipate Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Posted by on Nov 29th, 2021

Brokerages expect Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) to post ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Anixa Biosciences’ earnings. Anixa Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.81) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.41) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Anixa Biosciences.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ANIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

In other news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. purchased 18,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $86,841.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the second quarter worth $483,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Anixa Biosciences by 35.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the first quarter worth $122,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Anixa Biosciences by 51.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 57,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the third quarter worth $78,000. 21.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIX traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $3.88. The company had a trading volume of 21,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,193. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.39. Anixa Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.64.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc is a cancer-focused biotechnology company, which focuses on harnessing the body’s immune system in the fight against cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cancer Diagnostics, Cancer Therapeutics, and Legacy Patent Licensing Activities. Cancer Diagnostic segment develops CchekTM platform, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of solid tumors, which is based on the body’s immune response to the presence of a malignancy.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anixa Biosciences (ANIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX)

Receive News & Ratings for Anixa Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixa Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.