Brokerages Anticipate Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Brokerages expect Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) to post ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Anixa Biosciences’ earnings. Anixa Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.81) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.41) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Anixa Biosciences.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ANIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

In other news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. purchased 18,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $86,841.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the second quarter worth $483,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Anixa Biosciences by 35.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the first quarter worth $122,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Anixa Biosciences by 51.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 57,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the third quarter worth $78,000. 21.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIX traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $3.88. The company had a trading volume of 21,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,193. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.39. Anixa Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.64.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc is a cancer-focused biotechnology company, which focuses on harnessing the body’s immune system in the fight against cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cancer Diagnostics, Cancer Therapeutics, and Legacy Patent Licensing Activities. Cancer Diagnostic segment develops CchekTM platform, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of solid tumors, which is based on the body’s immune response to the presence of a malignancy.

