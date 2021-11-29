Brokerages Anticipate Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.99 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) to report $10.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genasys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.10 million. Genasys posted sales of $8.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genasys will report full-year sales of $53.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $53.10 million to $53.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $64.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Genasys.

Get Genasys alerts:

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Genasys had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 1.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GNSS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens began coverage on Genasys in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.38.

Shares of NASDAQ GNSS opened at $4.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $152.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.60 and a beta of 0.46. Genasys has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $8.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.35.

In related news, Director Scott L. Anchin acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $26,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,441.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Genasys by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,927,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,982,000 after acquiring an additional 149,500 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Genasys by 81.8% in the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 657,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 295,686 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Genasys in the second quarter valued at $3,539,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Genasys by 64.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 637,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 250,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Genasys by 44.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 155,200 shares during the last quarter. 45.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genasys

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genasys (GNSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.