Brokerages Anticipate Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) to Post -$0.25 EPS

Analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) will report ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Oncternal Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 177.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Oncternal Therapeutics.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 482.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ONCT shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

ONCT traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $3.00. 3,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,097. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.34. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $10.56. The company has a market cap of $148.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.68.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 124,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 65,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 23,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 113,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.