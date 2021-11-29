Brokerages Anticipate SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.87 Per Share

Analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) will report ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.97) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.82). SpringWorks Therapeutics posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 462.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($3.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.33) to ($3.49). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SpringWorks Therapeutics.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

In other news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 38,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $2,246,340.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $559,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,423 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,610 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 4.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,968,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,021,000 after purchasing an additional 176,852 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,706,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,007,000 after buying an additional 212,011 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,486,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,897,000 after purchasing an additional 216,785 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.3% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,103,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,987,000 after purchasing an additional 14,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 872,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,907,000 after acquiring an additional 27,297 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWTX traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.59. 14,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,072. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.46. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $96.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.27 and a beta of 0.80.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

