Brokerages Expect Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. Alithya Group posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alithya Group.

Get Alithya Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALYA. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alithya Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins upgraded Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Alithya Group from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alithya Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.36.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Alithya Group by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 59,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Alithya Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 892,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares in the last quarter. 30.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALYA traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $2.52. 25,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,198. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.12 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.72. Alithya Group has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $5.47.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alithya Group (ALYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.