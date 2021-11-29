Brokerages Expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $232.16 Million

Analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to announce sales of $232.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $214.75 million and the highest is $244.40 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $163.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $817.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $800.50 million to $830.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. The company had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.18) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALNY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY traded down $7.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $180.74. 417,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,508. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.89. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $121.97 and a one year high of $212.00. The company has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $5,827,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,414,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,374 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $52,867,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,920,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,684,369,000 after acquiring an additional 224,569 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $36,329,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.5% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 523,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,882,000 after acquiring an additional 195,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

