Brokerages Expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $689.59 Million

Equities analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will announce $689.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $685.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $693.80 million. Boston Properties reported sales of $639.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year sales of $2.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $730.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BXP. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.07.

In related news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $251,571.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,701 shares of company stock valued at $9,917,539 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 18.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Page Arthur B increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 7,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.9% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BXP traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.34. 759,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,514. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.59. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $88.45 and a 52-week high of $124.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 54.09, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.16%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

