Brokerages Expect BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) to post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BTRS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.09). BTRS reported earnings of ($0.61) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that BTRS will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BTRS.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07).

Several analysts recently commented on BTRS shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of BTRS from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

In other BTRS news, CEO Flint A. Lane acquired 74,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $756,200.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe Eng acquired 47,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $506,225.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 29,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,393.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 150,949 shares of company stock worth $1,550,472.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTRS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BTRS by 569.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in BTRS in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in BTRS in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in BTRS in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in BTRS in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

BTRS stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.67. BTRS has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.17.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

