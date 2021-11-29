Brokerages Expect Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) to Post -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) will announce ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.09). Canopy Growth posted earnings of ($0.98) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.63 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 201.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CGC shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$25.28 to C$16.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.19.

CGC stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -4.39, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 73.8% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 1.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 140.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 200.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 9.0% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

