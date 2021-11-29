Brokerages Expect Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) to Post -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Nov 29th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) will announce ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.09). Canopy Growth posted earnings of ($0.98) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.63 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 201.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CGC shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$25.28 to C$16.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.19.

CGC stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -4.39, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 73.8% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 1.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 140.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 200.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 9.0% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canopy Growth (CGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.