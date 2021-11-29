Brokerages Expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $718.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to announce $718.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $713.40 million to $722.79 million. Dycom Industries posted sales of $750.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full year sales of $3.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dycom Industries.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $854.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

Shares of DY traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.95. The stock had a trading volume of 26,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,968. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.60. Dycom Industries has a twelve month low of $61.50 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 95.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 70.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth $3,714,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 635,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,004,000 after acquiring an additional 39,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dycom Industries (DY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.