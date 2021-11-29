Brokerages Expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $182.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) will report $182.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $183.43 million and the lowest is $180.38 million. National Retail Properties posted sales of $162.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full-year sales of $719.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $717.17 million to $721.99 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $747.61 million, with estimates ranging from $727.33 million to $759.52 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

Shares of NYSE:NNN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.42. The company had a trading volume of 653,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,143. National Retail Properties has a twelve month low of $37.44 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.22%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in National Retail Properties in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 502.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

