Brokerages Expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $182.15 Million

Posted by on Nov 29th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) will report $182.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $183.43 million and the lowest is $180.38 million. National Retail Properties posted sales of $162.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full-year sales of $719.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $717.17 million to $721.99 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $747.61 million, with estimates ranging from $727.33 million to $759.52 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

Shares of NYSE:NNN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.42. The company had a trading volume of 653,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,143. National Retail Properties has a twelve month low of $37.44 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.22%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in National Retail Properties in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 502.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Retail Properties (NNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN)

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.