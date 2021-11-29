Brokerages Expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) will announce $146.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $147.70 million and the lowest is $144.71 million. NextGen Healthcare posted sales of $141.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full-year sales of $588.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $587.06 million to $590.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $612.21 million, with estimates ranging from $589.93 million to $621.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $149.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 3,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $56,933.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $148,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 42.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 24,040 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 82.9% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 107.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 118,956 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 151.6% in the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 20,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

NXGN stock opened at $15.59 on Monday. NextGen Healthcare has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $23.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -259.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.24.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

