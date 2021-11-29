Brokerages Expect ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Will Announce Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to post earnings per share of $1.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.60. ServiceNow reported earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full year earnings of $5.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $6.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $7.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. FBN Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $746.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.48.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $24.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $673.62. 35,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,977. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $662.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $595.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.05 billion, a PE ratio of 617.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total value of $271,215.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,381.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Woodside acquired 2,861 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $694.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,987,193.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,137 shares of company stock worth $16,245,151 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 3.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 311,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $155,653,000 after purchasing an additional 9,348 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 340.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

