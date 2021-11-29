Brokerages Expect The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.77 Billion

Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) will post sales of $17.77 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Boeing’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.86 billion. Boeing posted sales of $15.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Boeing will report full year sales of $65.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.35 billion to $66.75 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $86.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.67 billion to $91.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Boeing.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.15.

Shares of BA traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $198.50. 12,253,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,397,954. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.09. Boeing has a twelve month low of $191.85 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $116.66 billion, a PE ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.52.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.4% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 4.1% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA grew its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.7% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

