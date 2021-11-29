Brokerages Set Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Price Target at $60.00

Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LNT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.73. 8,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,197. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.41 and its 200-day moving average is $57.88. Alliant Energy has a 1 year low of $45.99 and a 1 year high of $62.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.37 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

