Brokerages Set Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Target Price at $24.80

Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.80.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARBK. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Friday, November 5th.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the third quarter worth approximately $511,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth $3,340,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at $967,000. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the third quarter worth $1,600,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Argo Blockchain Company Profile
Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.
