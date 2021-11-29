Brokerages Set BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Target Price at $65.20

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get BioAtla alerts:

In other news, President Scott Andrew Smith sold 2,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $90,358.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,486 shares of company stock worth $138,419 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in BioAtla during the first quarter valued at about $793,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BioAtla during the second quarter valued at about $1,079,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BioAtla by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,746,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,175,000 after purchasing an additional 669,358 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla in the 1st quarter valued at $2,251,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla in the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BCAB opened at $24.61 on Friday. BioAtla has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $76.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.74.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioAtla will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.