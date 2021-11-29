Brokerages Set Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Price Target at $18.13

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.13.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.13 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denny’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Denny's alerts:

NASDAQ DENN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.38. 5,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,456. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $11.11 and a 52-week high of $20.02. The firm has a market cap of $911.49 million, a PE ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.01.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $103.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.77 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Denny’s will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald C. Robinson sold 15,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $255,167.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Denny’s by 135.0% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 46,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 26,837 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 38.3% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 43.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 34.6% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 466,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 0.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.