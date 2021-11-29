Brokerages Set Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Target Price at C$105.43

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$105.43.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$95.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James set a C$98.00 price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of GRT.UN opened at C$99.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.57 billion and a PE ratio of 5.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$95.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$88.48. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$71.66 and a 1-year high of C$102.50.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.