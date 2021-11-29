Brokerages Set International Paper (NYSE:IP) PT at $59.40

Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.40.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of IP stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $47.62. 34,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,674,605. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.11 and a 200-day moving average of $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67. International Paper has a one year low of $46.18 and a one year high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

International Paper declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 40.57%.

In other news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the third quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the second quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

