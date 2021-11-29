Brokerages Set M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) PT at $164.57

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

MTB opened at $153.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.92. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $116.29 and a 52 week high of $168.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTB. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,010,000. Tobam raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 190,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,690,000 after buying an additional 18,993 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.