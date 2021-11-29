Brokerages Set Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Target Price at $119.33

Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

NYSE PAG opened at $102.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.45. Penske Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $55.03 and a 52-week high of $114.34.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.71%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 398.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth $43,000. 34.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.