Brokerages Set Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Target Price at $28.80

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.80.

RLXXF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Sunday, October 24th.

Shares of RLXXF stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.76 and its 200 day moving average is $29.27. Relx has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $32.27.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

