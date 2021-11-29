Brokerages Set Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Price Target at $24.20

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.20.

A number of analysts recently commented on SBH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

In related news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $105,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 65.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the second quarter worth $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 745.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 24.8% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $20.45. The stock had a trading volume of 9,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,824. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. Sally Beauty has a 1 year low of $11.42 and a 1 year high of $25.66.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 148.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

