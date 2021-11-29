Brokerages Set Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) Price Target at €7.74

Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €7.78 ($8.84).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHA shares. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($7.95) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group set a €6.70 ($7.61) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($11.14) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($9.09) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.80 ($10.00) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Schaeffler stock traded down €0.48 ($0.55) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €7.14 ($8.11). 1,219,669 shares of the company traded hands. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of €11.30 ($12.84) and a fifty-two week high of €16.74 ($19.02). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is €7.34.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

