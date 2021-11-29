Brokerages Set Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) PT at $27.20

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.20.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $689,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 231,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 80.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 228,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 102,392 shares during the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TPH opened at $25.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Tri Pointe Homes has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $26.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.48.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.82 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

