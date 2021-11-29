BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Short Interest Update

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS BTBIF opened at $3.19 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.30. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $3.55.

Get BTB Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

BTBIF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.35 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$4.40 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership of properties in eastern Canada. The firm offers management philosophy, sentinelle, boma best, and sustainable development services. It operates through the following segments: Office, Retail, and Industrial. The company was founded by Michel Leonard on July 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.