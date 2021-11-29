Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BURL. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $333.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.37.
BURL opened at $283.85 on Monday. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $217.38 and a twelve month high of $357.34. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $282.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.94.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 149.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,452 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 78.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,089,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,795,000 after buying an additional 920,430 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,508,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,688,000 after buying an additional 382,870 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 59.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 785,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,056,000 after buying an additional 292,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth about $82,578,000.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.
Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?
Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.