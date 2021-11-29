Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BURL. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $333.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.37.

BURL opened at $283.85 on Monday. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $217.38 and a twelve month high of $357.34. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $282.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.94.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 149.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,452 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 78.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,089,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,795,000 after buying an additional 920,430 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,508,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,688,000 after buying an additional 382,870 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 59.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 785,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,056,000 after buying an additional 292,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth about $82,578,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

