Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BURL. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $351.37.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $283.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $282.15 and a 200-day moving average of $306.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $217.38 and a 1-year high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 113.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 36.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at $73,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

