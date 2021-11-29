C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Insider Michael John Short Sells 16,914 Shares

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) insider Michael John Short sold 16,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total value of $1,659,432.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.62. 837,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,797. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $104.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.25.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 32.1% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 21,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.92.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.