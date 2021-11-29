Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a decline of 70.8% from the October 31st total of 13,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist started coverage on Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.29.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 86.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 215.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Bancorporation stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $30.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.59. Cadence Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $28.73 and a twelve month high of $32.12.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $182.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.26 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 28.99%.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Provides banking services

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.