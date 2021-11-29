Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Analysts at Stephens started coverage on shares of Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CDRE. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Cadre in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cadre in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CDRE opened at $19.50 on Monday. Cadre has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

Cadre Holdings Inc is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

