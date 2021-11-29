Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,642 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,616,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,871,331,000 after purchasing an additional 352,930 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,414,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $903,263,000 after purchasing an additional 306,431 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $772,442,000 after acquiring an additional 806,296 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,646,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,154,000 after acquiring an additional 115,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,439,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,217,000 after acquiring an additional 40,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $90.31 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $74.50 and a one year high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

