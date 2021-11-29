Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Takes $291,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,019,000 after buying an additional 4,896,247 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $312,784,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,186,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,209 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,061,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,150 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,962,008,000. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

C opened at $65.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $132.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.83. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.99 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on C shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.15.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

