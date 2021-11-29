Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 118,577 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $24,394,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 175,995 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $36,206,000 after acquiring an additional 82,440 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth $3,303,000. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 24,228 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,645 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In other news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $211,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $212.45 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $152.93 and a one year high of $228.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NXPI. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Argus began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.84.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.