California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Silverback Therapeutics worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBTX. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 142.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 645,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,948,000 after purchasing an additional 379,467 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $3,089,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $2,193,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 224,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,929,000 after buying an additional 32,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 224,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

SBTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Silverback Therapeutics from $42.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.

Shares of SBTX stock opened at $7.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $252.20 million and a PE ratio of -2.21. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $63.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.51.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

About Silverback Therapeutics

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

