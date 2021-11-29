California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,966 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of CorePoint Lodging worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,801,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,380,000 after acquiring an additional 111,194 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,549,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,683,000 after acquiring an additional 117,844 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,460,000 after acquiring an additional 26,723 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,977,000 after acquiring an additional 33,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in CorePoint Lodging during the second quarter worth approximately $7,310,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CorePoint Lodging alerts:

Shares of CPLG opened at $15.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $904.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.77 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.59. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.54. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. Analysts predict that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

CorePoint Lodging Profile

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.