Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Bought by Boyar Asset Management Inc.

Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ELY. George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its position in Callaway Golf by 997.1% during the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 4,124,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,110,000 after buying an additional 3,748,294 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 38.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,076,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082,413 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the second quarter valued at about $50,953,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 9,635.0% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,146,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 670.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 991,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,451,000 after purchasing an additional 863,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELY opened at $27.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.96. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.87.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $127,144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 139,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $4,194,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,739,832 shares of company stock valued at $217,768,960 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ELY shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.55.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

