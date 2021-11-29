Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.43

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.43 and last traded at $17.37, with a volume of 2106 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLMT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average of $8.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.64.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $874.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLMT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Knott David M grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.1% during the third quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,567,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,219,000 after acquiring an additional 414,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 16,848.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 136,300 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 39.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 211,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 59,809 shares during the period. 26.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

