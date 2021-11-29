Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.43

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.43 and last traded at $17.37, with a volume of 2106 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.
Several brokerages have weighed in on CLMT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average of $8.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.64.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLMT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Knott David M grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.1% during the third quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,567,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,219,000 after acquiring an additional 414,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 16,848.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 136,300 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 39.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 211,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 59,809 shares during the period. 26.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLMT)
Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.
