Canaccord Genuity Trims IQE (LON:IQE) Target Price to GBX 55

IQE (LON:IQE) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 55 ($0.72) in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of IQE from GBX 57 ($0.74) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of IQE from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of IQE opened at GBX 36.25 ($0.47) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 46.15. IQE has a one year low of GBX 34 ($0.44) and a one year high of GBX 91.94 ($1.20). The company has a market cap of £290.88 million and a P/E ratio of -361.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.26.

In related news, insider Carol Chesney bought 20,000 shares of IQE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £7,600 ($9,929.45).

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

