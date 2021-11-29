Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Stake Raised by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 1,130.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 452.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNQ shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.90.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $40.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $44.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.4731 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.82%.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

