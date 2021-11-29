CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Short Interest Up 2,000.0% in November

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 2,000.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CGRW opened at $0.07 on Monday. CannaGrow has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.10.
