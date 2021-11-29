CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Short Interest Up 2,000.0% in November

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 2,000.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGRW opened at $0.07 on Monday. CannaGrow has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.10.

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc engages in the medical and recreational marijuana business. It acts as a lessor, liaison, and consultant to developers, licensed growers, and operators. It services include facility development, site management, and staffing. The company was founded on May 5, 1995 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

