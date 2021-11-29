CannLabs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CannLabs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the October 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CANL opened at $0.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04. CannLabs has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.65.

About CannLabs

CannLabs, Inc engages in the provision of intellectual property, proprietary cloud-based analytics solutions and scientific methods to serve the cannabis industry. The company was founded by Genifer Murray on January 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

