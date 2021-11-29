Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 56.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 32.1% in the second quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,203,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,022,000 after acquiring an additional 292,368 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 313.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 22,702 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 51,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $77.78 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $75.25 and a 1-year high of $85.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.67.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.