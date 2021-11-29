Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 494.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $38.35 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $34.62 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.81.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.