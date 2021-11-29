Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of AudioCodes by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 75,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of AudioCodes by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of AudioCodes by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 500,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,558,000 after acquiring an additional 121,996 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AudioCodes by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 33,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AudioCodes by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,407 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares during the period. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AUDC stock opened at $34.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.38. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $37.35.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $63.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Sidoti downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

