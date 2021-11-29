Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.10.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

CAH stock opened at $47.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.43. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $62.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 50.65%.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 432.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 903.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

