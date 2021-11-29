Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.62% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing innovative anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease. The company’s lead product consist CardiolRx(TM). Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is based in Oakville, ON. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

NASDAQ CRDL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.09. The company had a trading volume of 23,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,860. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.33. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $4.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDL. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically produced extra strength oral cannabidiol formulation that is entering a Phase II/III outcomes study in hospitalized patients testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

